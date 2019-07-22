Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Controversy has surrounded the issue of who should be eligible for pensions due to injuries suffered during NI's Troubles

Victims' Commissioner Judith Thompson said she will continue to "communicate the views of all victims", despite calls from some for her resignation.

The commissioner has said those badly hurt in the Troubles should be able to apply for a pension, including those who staged attacks.

A statement issued by 14 victims' groups said Ms Thompson has neither the "trust nor confidence" of many victims.

They said she refuses to reflect the majority position of many of them.

However, Ms Thompson sais she would continue to communicate the views of all victims and survivors.

Last week, it emerged that the victims' commissioner advised the government that those badly injured in the Troubles should be able to apply for a pension - including those hurt while carrying out attacks.

The advice refers to the Victims and Survivors (NI) Order 2006, which makes no distinction between paramilitaries and victims.

She gave her advice to the government in May, but it was only made public this month.

The victims' groups who released the statement on Sunday, as reported in Monday's Newsletter, said that the advice paper "was neither consulted on nor agreed by the sector her office supposedly represents".

They said that it had "re-traumatised very many innocent victims and survivors".

"Events of the last number of days are not isolated, they represent a systemic failing within the commissioner's office to adequately reflect the perspective of the largest constituency of victims/survivors," the statement added.

"There are numerous issues in recent years which we could legitimately have called for her resignation.

"We have sought on repeated occasions to work with the commissioner and her office, we hoped for a change of approach, but that has not materialised."

What are pension proposals? Recipients to receive on average £5,000 per annum

period of payment of pension is 30 years

recipients to get option of one-off or regular payments

In response, Ms Thompson said she understood that "many people are deeply uncomfortable and indeed angry that the definition of a victim as laid down in 2006 could allow someone who has harmed others to be eligible for a pension".

However, she said her office operates under the Victims and Survivors (Northern Ireland) Order 2006.

"It is not in the gift of the commission to change legislation: it is my duty to represent those people who are living on benefits and need this pension to achieve a reasonable standard of life in their advancing years," she said.

"From the outset I have been clear that to not allow any progress for the overwhelming majority of people who have waited so long for it, due to disagreement around a very small number, is a huge and hurtful disservice to those survivors who have lived with the anxiety of an uncertain financial future.

"I will continue to communicate to politicians at Stormont and Westminster, the views of all victims and survivors as is my statutory duty."

Kenny Donaldson, of the South East Fermanagh Foundation, one of the victims' groups which has called for Ms Thompson to stand down, said people had been lobbying for the definition of victim to be changed for the last 13 years.

"Last week you saw an outcry of people who had never spoken out before," he said.

"They're fed up. And they're also were fed up when the definition of victim was brought in in 2006, because it was never with their consent, it was an appeasement definition for a particular constituency of people."

However, former victims commissioner Patricia McBride said the dispute should not be allowed to continue to hold up compensation for victims.

"We're looking at in the region of 500 people who have been seriously injured, with life-altering injuries as a result of the conflict, who haven't been appropriately provided for financially in the past," she said.

"A small number of those may have been former combatants who may or may not have been injured by their own hand."