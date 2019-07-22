BBC submits planning application for Belfast HQ

Image caption A design of what the finished Broadcasting House building will look like

The BBC has submitted a planning application for the redevelopment of Broadcasting House in Belfast.

The plan involves a new 'central hub' which will link the existing buildings and will involve the creation of a new public plaza on Linenhall Street.

Funding for the £77m scheme was approved by the BBC's board last year.

The existing Broadcasting House opened in 1941 with additional office and studio space added in the 1970s and 1980s.

Image caption BBC Northern Ireland has been based at Broadcasting House, in Ormeau Avenue, since it opened in 1941

'New arrival experience'

The BBC says the building has become increasingly inefficient and unsustainable.

The redevelopment will involve reconfiguring and refurbishing existing premises as well as adding the 2,858 sq m extension.

Image caption Broadcasting House has undergone significant extensions since this photo was taken in 1955

The existing main entrance off Ormeau Avenue will be retained but the building will be re-orientated towards the new Linenhall Street plaza.

The planning application says it is intended to "provide a new arrival experience" and will also create an events space.

The application will now be considered by Belfast City Council's planning committee.

BBC Northern Ireland director Peter Johnston said it was exciting for audiences and staff to see the design.

"The plans illustrate how this historic site will be transformed, allowing us to innovate and grow the ways in which we serve our audiences," he added.

Planning ref is LA04/2019/1498/F if you want to view all the documents.