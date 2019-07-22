A 17-year-old boy has died in a car crash in Omagh, County Tyrone.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the Clanabogan Road at about 08:25 BST on Sunday.

Police said the teenager was a passenger in a black Audi which was involved in the head-on crash with a white Mercedes.

A male and two females, who were in the Audi, were taken to hospital along with the other car's driver. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Insp Will Brown is appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact police.