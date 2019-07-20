Image copyright PSNI

There has been an arson attack at a house in west Belfast.

The blaze in Divismore Park was reported at about 03:00 BST on Saturday.

No-one was in the house at the time, but the fire damaged the front door and hallway of the property.

Police have described the incident as a "reckless act" and are working to establish a motive. It is being investigated as arson with intent to endanger life, they added.