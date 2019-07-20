A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Belfast in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A man in his twenties was injured during the incident, which happened in a flat in University Street.

The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

The 20-year-old is being questioned on suspicion of grievous bodily injury with intent. Police are appealing for information from anyone living in the block of flats who saw anything.

Det Insp Kerry Brennan said the incident had "spilled out from the flat" into the corridor outside the front door of the flat.