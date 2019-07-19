Valley Nursing Home: Admissions suspended at County Tyrone facility
- 19 July 2019
Admissions have been suspended at a County Tyrone care home following a number of adverse findings, according to the Southern Trust.
Health watchdog the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) found a total of seven failures at the Valley Nursing Home in Clogher.
These included issues relating to the health and welfare of patients and infection prevention.
The owners of Valley Nursing Home said it was working to fix the issues.