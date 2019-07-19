Image caption Warrenpoint Harbour is the second largest port in Northern Ireland

The man who died at Warrenpoint Port, in County Down, on Thursday has been named locally as Kevin McGeough.

It is believed Mr McGeough was in his 50s and from Rostrevor.

At about 14:30 BST on Thursday, there was an incident involving a worker at the harbour.

Independent Crotlieve councillor Jarlath Tinnelly said he was "a hard-working man and a highly regarded member of a well-known Rostrevor family who are undoubtedly devastated".

He added: "The harbour workforce are a close-knit family so my thoughts are also with his work colleagues who are shocked and traumatised."

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said one of its crews responded to a 999 call and no patients were taken from the scene.

Police and the Health and Safety Executive were immediately informed, said the port's chief executive, Clare Guinness.

About 70 people are directly employed by the Warrenpoint Harbour Authority.

An additional 200 people work within the harbour daily.

Warrenpoint Port is Northern Ireland's second largest port.