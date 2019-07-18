Image caption Warrenpoint Harbour is the second largest port in Northern Ireland

A man has died at Warrenpoint Harbour, in County Down.

It happened at about 14:30 BST on Thursday and police remain at the scene.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said one of its crews responded to a 999 call and no patients were taken from the scene.

Police said the Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland has been made aware of the sudden death.

About 70 people are directly employed by the Warrenpoint Harbour Authority.

An additional 200 people work within the harbour daily.

Warrenpoint Harbour is Northern Ireland's second largest port.