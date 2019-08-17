Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Growing roses isn't a hobby for Colin Dickson; it's in his family roots

A family-run rose growing firm faces closure after more than 180 years in business.

Dickson Roses in Newtownards, County Down, closed the rose breeding side of its business last year.

The firm was founded in 1836 and was granted a Royal Warrant by Queen Victoria in 1885.

But owner, Colin Dickson, who is now in his 60s, said his two daughters wanted to pursue different career paths and would not be working for the business.

Image copyright Colin Dickson Image caption Colin Dickson launched his Lovestruck display at Hampton Court in July 2018

Tara graduated in fashion design from De Montfort University and Lauren graduated in psychology from Queen's.

"Last year was my last year doing cross-pollinating on a commercial basis," Mr Dickson told BBC News NI.

Image copyright Corina Dickson Image caption Lauren Dickson (left) recently graduated in psychology, while Tara graduated in fashion design

"There won't be anyone following me on."

While he said this was a pity, he understood his daughters' choices.

"There doesn't seem to be too many young people involved anymore.

Dickson's specialises in creating new varieties of roses, exporting its creations across the world.

Image copyright Dickson Roses Image caption Colin Dickson's great-great grandfather George began breeding roses in 1879

It has also racked up numerous awards. Lovestruck, a Dickson-bred rose, won a UK Rose of the Year award in 2018.

Dickson Roses also have a strong track record at Belfast's Rose Week every July.

The company was founded in 1836 but it was the second generation - Mr Dickson's great-great grandfather George - who began breeding in 1879.

Image copyright Dickson Roses Image caption A Dickson Roses staff photo taken in 1957

Not all rosy

But in recent years the firm has felt the squeeze of changing times in the industry.

"When I first started in 1977, there were about 330 growers and, at the last count, there are only 33 in the UK," said Mr Dickson.

Mr Dickson maintains that roses remain a major force in the floral market, with UK breeders producing an estimated 7m roses each year.

Image copyright Colin Dickson Image caption Colin Dickson with a bed of his Racy Lady roses in Wellington, New Zealand in January 2017

"Roses are still, I would say, Britain's favourite flower," he said.

But smaller, family-run firms like his sometimes find themselves being priced out of the market.

"Some have people retiring, some have died," he said.

"There are also two or three big wholesale growers and they're dictating the market and the small guy can't compete with the prices they're charging."

But rose lovers can still see displays of Dickson breeds. The company has a display at the Summer Rose Fair at Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park in south Belfast, where more than 45,000 roses will be on show until next month.