There's no question who the home favourite is this week.

Aside from the hordes of kids following Rory McIlroy like a golfing pied piper, there's one particular group of people who'll be keeping a keen eye on NI's finest sporting export.

Each hole on the Dunluce course if being marshalled by volunteer members of different golf clubs.

The club chosen to direct the spectator traffic at the 14th is none other than Rory's home club of Holywood.

"Rory's hole", as it has now been dubbed, is a 473-yard par four which most players will be happy to par, but the men and women in the pale blue marshals' outfits will be trying to raise their man to greater heights.

Husband and wife team Conor and Fiona O'Kane, who were manning the greenside grandstand, heard just how great Rory would be when they joined Holywood in 2004.

"At the time Gerry McIlroy was bar manager and talked about how good his son was at golf," said Fiona.

"We used to say, 'Wouldn't it be great if your Rory was good enough to get on tour?' That's how much we knew."

Nowadays Conor and Fiona are diehard members of Team Rory.

Fiona admits she sometimes finds it hard to watch when he's in contention, saying: "I just get too anxious."

For his part, Conor feels that just because he's not won a major since 2014, the World No 3 is very harshly judged.

"He's still one of the best golfers in the world and as good as anyone on his day."

Whether Sunday is his day remains to be seen, but there will certainly be plenty of people with an added incentive to back him on the 14th.

G Mac's in cider knowledge

If there's one man rivalling Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods for shouts of encouragement this week it is Portrush's own Graeme McDowell.

By his own estimation he must have walked past the clubhouse photo of Fred Daly with the Claret Jug in his hand "about 10,000 times" and the former US Open winner is immensely proud to see the Open on his home turf.

While G Mac fancies his chances if he can "settle down" on the front nine, it is his countryman Rory McIlroy who holds the bragging rights around the Dunluce links with a course record 61, shot when he was just 16.

But did McDowell ever match that total in all the times he's played here?

"I remember 63 in a casual round. A couple of times.

"Never in the North of Ireland qualifier, which is when Rory did his.

"When you've got a card in your pocket and you're playing the competition pins, a score like that is a real score.

"Not when you're out maybe having a Magners on the 10th tee with the lads, that's not a real 63… maybe it's a better one, who knows?"

Rain game

If the first few days of glorious sunshine at Royal Portrush defied the Irish weather gods then on Wednesday they had their revenge on Wednesday.

Strong winds and stinging rain saw spectators cowering under umbrellas and plastic ponchos, while even some golfers thought better of it.

Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell both braved the practice ground in the morning, hitting balls in hopefully the worst conditions of the week, but when burly Spaniard Jon Rahm stepped onto the first tee for his tune-up he stood around for 10 minutes, looked to the skies and thought better of it.

The rain in Spain may fall mainly on the plain but in Northern Ireland it falls where it wants to.

Mind you, while casual golf fans might prefer a sun-drenched week, there are plenty who don't want to see the Dunluce link humbled by the world's best in benign conditions.

Said one fan arriving at the course on Wednesday: "This here is exactly what I wanted to see… a real test. This will tighten them!"

As the day wore on the rain relented but not the wind.

If the forecast is anything to go by, the man who lifts the Claret Jug on Sunday on Sunday will have conquered most of the elements as well as the golf course.