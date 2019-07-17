Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Darren Keys, from Ballyclare, was killed in County Westmeath at the weekend

The killing of an elderly couple and scammers' attempts to to cash in on the death of a biker and are among the stories in Wednesday's newspapers.

The News Letter reports that fraudsters set up a fake Donor Box web page after the death of motorcyclist Darren Keys from Ballyclare, County Antrim.

He died after a crash at the Walderstown Road Races in the Repuvlic of Ireland on Sunday.

The paper says the fake page received some donations before being shut down.

Ballyclare road racer Glenn Irwin tells the paper: "Nowadays people will do anything for a quid.

"It's not your usual scam - whoever set it up has to be aware of what's happening in the news."

Police have started an investigation.

Couple killing 'could have been avoided'

The Irish News reports that a second high-level health service report into the deaths of Michael and Marjorie Cawdery has found that their killings were avoidable.

The couple, both 83, were attacked by Thomas Scott McEntee in Portadown, County Armagh, in 2017.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption McEntee was sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing Michael and Marjorie Cawdery

McEntee, a paranoid schizophrenic, pleaded guilty to their manslaughter last year and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

An initial report found the health service blameless over the killings.

But the new one says that the deaths "could not have been predicted but could have been avoided".

The couple's daughter Wendy tells the Irish News her "blood ran cold" when she read it.

"It's been horrible, the whole process," she says.

"A lot of our attention has been given over to this - we haven't dealt with the bereavement yet, it's still to come."

Open's economic benefit 'set to smash record'

It's difficult to keep The Open at Royal Portrush out of the headlines this week and the Belfast Telegraph's lead story says the economic windfall for Northern Ireland may have been underestimated.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Open at Royal Portrush could bring in an even bigger economic windfall than predicted

It says that while officials have estimated the event will bring in £80m, it may be worth more than £120m in the longer term.

Lat year's Open at Carnoustie in Scotland delivered economic benefits of £69m.

However, experts later said the value of the tournament being broadcast to more than 600 million households around the world was worth another £51m in marketing Scotland as a destination.

The Belfast Telegraph says this year's event on the north coast is set to smash the crowd record set last year at Carnoustie.