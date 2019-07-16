Image copyright Mirror

A photograph of a man so badly beaten that his eyes are deep purple and swollen shut features on the front page of the Irish News.

"Sectarian attacker left my husband for dead," reads the headline.

The paper reports that Paschal Morgan, 48, a Catholic father-of-two, is to undergo extensive surgery after he was beaten up in Kilkeel on Sunday night.

His wife, Rachel, tells the paper he was "left for dead" and is "unrecognisable".

He has bruising to his brain, shattered eye sockets and cheek bones and a possible broken jaw.

The family believe he was targeted because he is from a well-known Catholic family in the town.

The paper reports that a man was arrested and freed on bail pending inquiries.

The front page of the News Letter carries tributes to Ballyclare road racer Darren Keys who was killed at the Walderstown Road Races in Westmeath on Sunday.

The paper carries the words of the last racer to speak to him before the crash.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Darren Keys was 34 years old and came from Ballyclare

Tommy Henry tells the paper that he was "a gentleman right to the very end".

"I was talking to him three or four times during the weekend and then yesterday, just before we went out in the holding area.

"He was in pole, I was in second. We shook hands and wished each other all the best. And then he went out and he was gone."

Mr Keys leaves a wife and three children.

The News Letter also spoke to fellow Ballyclare racer Glenn Irwin.

"I'm a father as well, that's the bit that is very hard to take," he says.

"It's heart breaking that there are three children without a father. That's the really cruel side of road racing."

Image caption Andrew Adonis has called for a debate in the House of Lords

The Belfast Telegraph leads with a "sectarianism row" involving the DUP and Labour peer Andrew Adonis.

Lord Adonis, a former adviser to Tony Blair, has criticised the fact that Londonderry is the only city of its size in the UK that does not host the main campus of a higher education institution.

He says he visited Derry last year and saw "how inadequate the current small campus of Ulster University there is".

It's a "long-running social and sectarian scandal" he says and he wants a debate in the House of Lords on the issue.

But the Telegraph reports that DUP MP Gregory Campbell has accused the peer of "grandstanding for cheap publicity".

Image caption Darren Clarke, the 'hometown boy' will be the opener at the Open in Royal Portrush

The Daily Mirror leads with the headline: "I'm so proud to be the opener" with a photograph of a beaming Darren Clarke.

The paper reports that the "hometown hero" will hit the first shot at the Open.

The 2011 champion, who lives in Portrush, says he's just very proud that the Open is back in Northern Ireland.

And on the golfing theme, the Belfast Telegraph's front page also features a photograph of a couple, both aged 92.

Ronnie and Jean Patterson met by chance at the 1951 Open Championship on the north coast, fell in love and have been married for almost 65 years.

The Telegraph reports that this couple clearly have love "down to a tee".