Image caption Police cordoned off the scene of the crash on Saintfield Road on Sunday morning

A teenager, who died following a crash near Lisburn, County Antrim on Sunday, has been named as Séanna Duffy.

The 19-year-old, from Lurgan, is the son of prominent republican Colin Duffy.

He was travelling in a silver Ford Focus which was in collision with a tanker lorry on Saintfield Road near the Temple area at about 10:20 BST.

Police have appealed to witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to contact them.