Lunar landings, dog exclusion zones and "terrorised" nuns are among the stories in this week's Northern Ireland regional papers.

The Newry Democrat leads with the death of a 10-year-old boy at a house in Carlingford.

Joshua Hill, son of Peter and Olivia, was taken to hospital in Drogheda, County Louth, in the Republic of Ireland, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

It has been reported that the boy died in a hot tub or small pool.

The paper reports that a post mortem examination was expected to confirm death by drowning.

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty tells the Democrat that this was "shocking and heartbreaking" for the family and for the communities involved.

Louth councillor Erin McGrehan said Joshua's death was "incomprehensible" and "very sad and tragic".

To mark 50 years since the Apollo moon landing, the paper reports that Armagh has joined "an elite group of cities across the world" to host artist Luke Jerram's giant lunar sculpture.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption It is nearly 50 years since Neil Armstrong became the first man to land on the moon

The Observatory and Planetarium is running a "One Giant Leap" programme over the summer.

In County Armagh, the Ulster Gazette carries the story of how nuns are being "terrorised" in their own convent.

The paper reports that young people are going into the grounds of St Clare's convent in Keady, thumping at the windows and ringing the large bell day and night.

SDLP councillor Thomas O'Hanlon tells the paper: "There are eight nuns living in the convent. They are in their 70s and 80s and this is frightening the life out of them.

"Whilst some might think it's great craic, it's not," he said.

Mr O'Hanlon said one of the nuns chased the young people.

He said a local man also "had a few choice words with them and got a lovely mouthful back".

Image copyright Ulster Gazette Image caption The cottage in Kilmore in its current state

The paper also carries a report about a man, originally from Kilmore, who is on a mission to save a thatched cottage.

Conor Sandford, 28, lives in London, but his heart is in his native Kilmore and he is keen to see Kilmore Cottage - thought to date back to the 17th century - returned to its former glory.

The paper carries a photograph of the cottage as it is now - "in a sorry state" - and a photograph of how it once looked.

Image copyright Ulster Gazette Image caption The cottage in its former thatched glory with a former rector, possibly Rev W Jones

A mural to three current or former Northern Ireland football internationals is to be unveiled in Cookstown next week, the Mid Ulster Mail reports.

The mural, at Millburn Park, celebrates the contribution Aaron Hughes, Stuart Dallas and Ray McCoy have made to the Cookstown area.

DUP councillor Thomas Buchanan said the artwork, which took three months to complete, has replaced "sectarian and unpleasant graffiti" which had previously been on the wall.

Image copyright Mid Ulster Mail Image caption Three Northern Ireland players are being honoured in a Cookstown mural

The paper also features a father's moving tribute to his 22-year-old son who was killed in a motorbike crash.

Tobermore man Ross Willetts died on the Drumenny Road in Coagh, County Tyrone.

In a Facebook post, his father Tony wrote: "Rest in peace my little soldier, miss you with all my heart. Just wish I could have been there to help you.

"Just remembering all the good times we had together, love you with all my heart."

A former security guard's concerns about Antrim Area Hospital feature in the Antrim Guardian.

Paul Meleavy said the death of a man in his 80s at the hospital was tragic, but an accident waiting to happen.

Mr Meleavey was on duty in the hospital the night an alcoholic man indecently assaulted a disabled woman in 2016.

Image caption A former security guard raises concerns about Antrim Area Hospital in the Antrim Guardian

"I had patients disappearing daily and nightly and I knew it was only a matter of time before something happened," he said.

He added that he patrolled the three-storey building alone from 3pm until 6am.

The Northern Trust said that an investigation was under way into the man's death and that they were not in a position to make any further comment.

The paper also reports that the town's former mayor, Mervyn Rea, has been found guilty of "serious failures" over his intervention in a planning matter despite having a professional interest in the outcome.

It says a 32-page report by the NI Commissioner for Standards, Marie Anderson, was "scathing".

Mr Rea's barrister said he "believes strongly that he acted in accordance with the understood council procedures at the time".

Over in County Fermanagh, The Impartial Reporter says that dogs could be banned from the majority of green spaces in Enniskillen.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Feeling left out? Dogs could be banned from the majority of green spaces in Enniskillen, the Impartial Reporter says

The paper says that following the approval of dog fouling legislation, the local council is proposing to introduce three further dog control orders.

Dog exclusion zones would include play areas, multi-use games areas, playing fields and artificial pitches.

They would have to be kept on leads in other areas such as cemeteries, caravan parks and community centres.

The paper also reports that a convicted paedophile from Lisnaskea, Robert John Liddle, is back in jail after another alleged breach of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

It allegedly happened days after he was released from prison after admitting his sixth breach of his SOPO.

G-Mac's Open pledge

The backlog in MoT tests has been an ongoing story of late and the Coleraine Chronicle says the "beleaguered" Driver and Vehicle Agency based in the town has acknowledged missing six out of nine performance figures.

In its annual report, DVA chief executive Paul Duffy admitted 2018/19 had been a "challenging year".

"The demand for vehicle tests continues to grow and on a number of occasions during the year, the demand exceeded our ability to provide sufficient capacity to deliver vehicle road-worthiness tests across the test centre network," he said.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Graeme McDowell has promised an epic pub crawl should he win The Open

Meanwhile, The Open is of course in full swing now (sorry) and the paper covers Graeme McDowell's pledge should he win the tournament.

Asked which local bar he would celebrate in, he replied: "I'll go to them all.

"If I win on Sunday night the Claret Jug will be in many establishments in Portrush, probably for the next couple of days.

"And everyone is invited."