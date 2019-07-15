Image copyright Daily Mirror

The death of the teenage son of a high-profile dissident republican is the lead story in the Belfast Telegraph.

"Son of prominent republican dies in road crash," reads the headline.

The paper reports that 19-year-old Séanna Duffy - son of Colin Duffy - died in a collision involving a car and a lorry on the Saintfield Road, Temple, on Sunday.

The story also features on the front of The Irish News, which reports that Seanna was Mr Duffy's eldest son.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The papers report that the teenager who died was the son of Lurgan republican Colin Duffy

He is survived by three sisters and two brothers.

But the paper's main story carries the headline: "Parting shot from police watchdog Maguire".

In a hard-hitting interview, the outgoing police ombudsman Michael Maguire tells the paper that his job "felt like trench warfare" at times.

He said some people in the "policing family" had difficulty with accountability.

Image copyright Pacemaker Press Image caption Mr Maguire, who is 59, is stepping down from the role after seven years

"It seems that some just want positive reports about the police," he said.

"That's not what police oversight is about."

Mr Maguire, who is 59, is stepping down from the role after seven years, the paper reports.

In that time, he has published several high-profile reports including one on the 1994 Loughinisland killings where six Catholic men were shot dead by loyalist paramilitary group, the UVF.

He concluded there had been police collusion in the murders.

The News Letter leads with a story that a book by journalist Lyra McKee, to be published posthumously, is helping to fund a group directed by a former IRA bomber.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Journalist Lyra McKee's book Angels with Blue Faces is to be published posthumously

Ms McKee, 29, was shot in April while observing rioting in Londonderry's Creggan estate. The New IRA said they were responsible.

The paper reports that Robert McClenaghan admitted to having planted bombs in the past but had since become a member of the Victims and Survivors Forum.

The paper says he is also a director of the charity Paper Trail, which will receive a share of proceeds from the publication of Lyra McKee's book Angels with Blue Faces.

The News Letter writes that Mr McClenaghan told the paper that he did not regret his past and believed the IRA "had no choice".

Image copyright Pacemaker Press Image caption Who's that coming over the hill? Is it a tiger?

Meanwhile, Portrush is at the centre of the golfing universe with the Open teeing off this week.

"Tiger's in town" reads the Belfast Telegraph headline featuring one "superstar Woods" leaving the second green at Royal Portrush on Sunday.

Just in case you don't recognise him from the photograph, there's a small inset picture of Woods who is out to "tame Royal Portrush" ahead of the Open championship.

The Mirror also makes room for Tiger on its front page - telling us that he is, of course, in town and how the "Open big hitters" are warming up for high times ahead.