Lisburn: Man, 19, dies after crash involving car and lorry
- 14 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 19-year-old man has died after a crash near Lisburn.
The collision happened on Saintfield Road near the Temple area at about 10:20 BST on Sunday.
It involved a silver Ford Focus and a tanker lorry.
Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or who was travelling on the road at the time to contact them.