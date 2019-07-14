Northern Ireland

Lisburn: Man, 19, dies after crash involving car and lorry

  • 14 July 2019
A police cordon near the scene of the crash

A 19-year-old man has died after a crash near Lisburn.

The collision happened on Saintfield Road near the Temple area at about 10:20 BST on Sunday.

It involved a silver Ford Focus and a tanker lorry.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or who was travelling on the road at the time to contact them.