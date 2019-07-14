Image caption A contractor due to remove an Eleventh Night bonfire pulled out after threats were made

The removal of threatening graffiti that named private contractors tasked with dismantling a bonfire in east Belfast is the responsibility of the property owners, the PSNI have said.

A contractor due to remove an Eleventh Night bonfire from Avoniel Leisure Centre pulled out after the threats were made.

Graffiti naming an individual remains on a wall close to the bonfire site.

The PSNI has said removing the graffiti is not a function for police.

"Officers are in ongoing liaison with the property owners and with Belfast City Council in an attempt to ensure the removal of the offending graffiti at the earliest opportunity," said Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd.

Skip Twitter post by @BBCMarkSimpson Overnight, the name of one of the contractors was removed from wall.

However, one name remains.



The threat to this person has been there for 5 days.



There are 2 police stations nearby & it’s close to a main road into Belfast city centre.

But so far, nobody will remove it. pic.twitter.com/xMcJeb5ipw — Mark Simpson (@BBCMarkSimpson) July 14, 2019 Report

He said the police "have been clear in our position that we will support other agencies to carry out their statutory functions in the removal of this graffiti".

The Avoniel bonfire went ahead after Belfast City Council gave up efforts to remove it. The police had told the council the UVF, a loyalist paramilitary group, were involved with the bonfire.

Image caption The bonfire at Avoniel Leisure Centre was lit on the Eleventh Night

This was denied by bonfire organisers.

The council said it wanted the police to investigate how details of the contractors were leaked and appeared in the graffiti threats, while Chief Constable Simon Byrne has denied the PSNI were the source of the leak.

He said "there are no facts that support the notion".