Cookstown: Two men carry out sexual assaults on woman
- 14 July 2019
Two men have carried out a series of serious sexual assaults on a woman in Cookstown, County Tyrone.
Police said the incident happened in an area known as Monkey Lane at about 02:00 BST on Saturday.
They said CCTV showed the two men then "left the area towards Burn Road".
"The woman was left badly shaken but not injured," a police spokesperson added. Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.