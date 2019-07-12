Northern Ireland

Man dies after Cookstown motorcycle crash

  • 12 July 2019
Drumenny Road Image copyright Google Maps
Image caption The overnight crash happened on Drumenny Road

A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Cookstown, County Tyrone.

It happened overnight on the Drumenny Road and was reported to police at about 03:30 BST on Friday.

Police said no other vehicle was involved.

They have appealed to anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has dash-cam footage that could help the investigation, to come forward.

