The Twelfth: Orange marches taking place in Northern Ireland
Thousands of people are taking part in parades to mark the anniversary of the 1690 Battle of the Boyne.
Twelfth of July parades are taking place in 18 locations across Northern Ireland
Members of the Orange Order - known as Orangemen - march to mark the anniversary of the 1690 Battle of the Boyne
The order was formed in County Armagh in 1795, when members pledged to defend the Protestant faith
The Twelfth of July is the main day in the Orange Order's marching season
The Twelfth parade in Belfast has the longest route, stretching to six miles (9.5km) from the north of the city to the south
Some marching bands are led by children, who wear uniforms and spin batons
Supporters of the Orange Order line streets to watch the Orange lodges and bands on the march
Loyalist bandsmen provide the energetic musical backdrop to the marches
Orangemen wear collarettes when they march, with senior members having the most varied decoration
Many of the Orangemen also wear a bowler hat
By contrast, the bands wear colourful uniforms and hats, often of a military style