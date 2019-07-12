A 26-year-old man has been charged with the murder of County Down man Pat McCormick.

The body of the 55-year-old from Saintfield was found at a lake in nearby Ballygowan on Tuesday.

A 21-year-old woman has been charged with assisting offenders and perverting the course of justice.

The man and the woman were arrested in Comber on Thursday. They are due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates' Court later on Friday morning.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Pat McCormick had been missing since 30 May

Mr McCormick, a father of four, was last seen alive in Comber, County Down, almost seven weeks ago and police had carried out extensive searches for his body.