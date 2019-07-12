Image caption A controversial bonfire in a leisure centre car park in Belfast was lit after a week of tension

Firefighters attended the lowest number of Eleventh Night bonfire incidents in Northern Ireland in four years, according to the fire service.

Call-outs were down 40% on the same period in 2018, said the fire service.

Hundreds of fires were lit across Northern Ireland on Thursday night ahead of the Twelfth celebrations.

The Twelfth of July is the main date in the Orange Order marching season, commemorating the 1690 Battle of the Boyne.

Most fires are lit without major incident but some prove contentious, with the authorities having taken action in recent years on bonfires deemed unsafe or built without permission on council property.

The fire service said 34 of the 136 emergency calls it received between 18:00 BST on Thursday and 01:00 on Friday were related to bonfires.

The majority of bonfire incidents required the "limited intervention" of only one fire appliance, it added.

The fire service said it maintained its normal service, attending other incidents not linked to bonfires, including an emergency at Belfast City Airport.

A controversial bonfire beside an east Belfast leisure centre was lit on Thursday night after Belfast City Council gave up on its efforts to remove it.

The bonfire in the car park at Avoniel Leisure Centre had been contentious because tyres had been placed on it to be burnt and it was built on council property without permission.

Bonfire builders voluntarily removed tyres after contractors acting for the council removed 1,800 tyres from another bonfire nearby.

The council held four emergency meetings about the bonfire but a contractor that was due to remove it pulled out after graffiti threats appeared near the site.

Police said officers would meet the council representatives to discuss a council complaints about the leak of contractors' details.

The MP for East Belfast, the Democratic Unionist Party's (DUP), Gavin Robinson said he believed the loyalist paramilitary group the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) was involved in the dispute.

Speaking to the BBC's Talkback programme on Wednesday, Mr Robinson condemned the events surrounding the closure of the leisure centre on Sunday.

The council closed it after its entrance was barricaded by men who were behaving in a "threatening" way to staff.

"That's not, in my view, an appropriate expression of culture," said Mr Robinson.

But he added that the council needed to deal with issues about the location and safety of bonfire "at an earlier stage".