Stormzy hints at Belfast return after skipping song

Image caption The chart topper became the first British rapper to headline at the Glastonbury Festival

Remember when Stormzy came to Belfast and forgot to sing one of his best selling songs?

Shut Up.

Well, actually yes...

However the British rapper has now hinted that he may make a one-off reappearance to right the wrong.

Last month, the 25-year-old headlined the Belsonic gig at Ormeau Park in Northern Ireland's capital city.

But he left fans dismayed when he did not sing the song, entitled Shut Up, which they had all been waiting for.

Many took to social media to air their disappointment, saying they were "fuming" and "heartbroken".

Image caption Stormzy said the Belfast concert was 'one of the greatest shows of his life'

The artist, also known as Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, responded by tweeting an apology for the oversight.

He wrote that the concert was "one of the greatest shows" of his life, adding: "I got so caught up in the gas and forgot".

A few weeks after making history as the first British rapper to headline the Glastonbury Festival, it seems the musical maestro has not forgotten his oversight.

On Thursday, he posted a tweet which sparked excitement in fans.

"Belfast I might just pull up to the town centre with a microphone and a beats pill and just perform Shut Up once then come back home," it read.

It has since been retweeted more than 4,500 times, with hundreds of followers hoping the statement is true.

The BBC has contacted Stormzy's agent for comment.