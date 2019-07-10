Image copyright Getty Images

A vote by MPs to legalise same-sex marriage and liberalise abortion law in Northern Ireland has "breached the devolution settlement", the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has said.

MPs debated the changes on Tuesday.

While the votes do not automatically change the law, they compel government to make the changes if devolution at Stormont is not restored by 21 October.

The DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said it would make it more difficult to restore the power-sharing government.

It collapsed in January 2017 amid a bitter split between the region's two biggest parties, the DUP and Sinn Féin.

Same sex-marriage is not legal in Northern Ireland and abortion is only allowed in limited circumstances.

On Tuesday, MPs backed the same-sex marriage amendment by 383 votes to 73, while the abortion amendment was backed 332 to 99.

The votes came as part of the debate about a bill aimed at keeping Northern Ireland running in the absence of devolved government.

Sir Jeffrey, the DUP's Lagan Valley MP, said the votes meant there was "very little incentive for Sinn Féin to restore devolution".

The socially-conservative DUP has opposed any change to same-sex marriage and abortion law in Northern Ireland, while Sinn Féin has supported reform on both issues.

"It's quite ironic for an Irish republican party to argue that the British Parliament is the proper place to deal with very sensitive legalisation, very sensitive matters," said Sir Jeffrey.

"[The DUP] believe the purpose of devolution is to allow the different parts of the UK to make laws that are appropriate for that part of the country."

'Responsibility to legislate'

Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy said he welcomed the result of the vote even thought it was not delivered in the way his party would have preferred.

"The government with jurisdiction has responsibility to deliver rights if the devolved institution is denying those rights," he said.

Image caption The Stormont assembly should decide on same-sex marriage and abortion, says Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

"If the DUP continue to deny rights then Westminster has a responsibility to legislate for these matters.

"It's not our preference but it is in the Good Friday Agreement."

Analysis: Crucial caveat to law change

By Jayne McCormack, BBC News NI Political Reporter

Campaigners for same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland say this is a watershed moment.

Others may see it as the biggest step yet by Westminster towards enacting direct rule.

But it does not automatically change the law - the caveat is that it can only happen if Stormont hasn't been restored by 21 October.

What happens now?

If the Northern Ireland Assembly has not been restored by 21 October, the government must bring regulations to Parliament to amend the law in Northern Ireland.

There would not have to be a further vote on the matter as it would come in the form of secondary legislation that would not be put to a vote in the Commons.

The bill still has to go to the House of Lords for approval but it is highly unlikely it would be overturned there.

Number 10's former legislative affairs director Nikki Da Costa said MPs could ask for a resolution to overturn it but given the majority in favour of the amendment that seemed unlikely to happen too.

The DUP voted against both amendments but two of its MPs - Sir Jeffrey and Gavin Robinson - were tellers, meaning they did not vote.

The independent unionist Lady Hermon, who represents the North Down constituency, backed the same-sex marriage amendment, as did Northern Ireland Office Minister John Penrose.

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley and Prime Minister Theresa May abstained.

