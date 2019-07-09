Image copyright Charles McQuillan Image caption The incident occurred on Saturday 6 July at Antrim Area Hospital

A man has died following a "serious adverse incident" at Antrim Area Hospital.

The Northern Health Trust confirmed on Tuesday that the man, who was a patient, died on Saturday 6 July.

The BBC understands the man walked into a room where large equipment is stored and was seriously injured.

He was transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, but later died. The trust said an investigation is under way.

The trust offered "sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family" and said it was in the process of "instigating a Level 3 Serious Adverse Incident investigation, which will be independently led".

The Health and Safety Executive and the PSNI have also been notified of the incident.

Serious adverse incident

A serious adverse incident is defined as any event or circumstance that led or could have led to serious unintended or unexpected harm, loss or damage to patients.

This may be because: