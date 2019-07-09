Image copyright Daily Mirror

Image copyright News Letter

With Eleventh night only a few days away, bonfires make the front of three of Tuesday's papers.

Monday's Irish News leads with a story about six bonfire pyres which are on Belfast City Council's 'watch list'.

It says material could potentially be removed from the six sites, which were identified in a council report ahead of marching season.

Meetings between senior loyalists and police are expected to take place to defuse tensions around the bonfires.

The front of the paper also features pictures of bonfire builders in Avoniel Leisure Centre in east Belfast, where tyres were voluntarily removed on Monday evening.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Bonfire builders at the Avoniel bonfire decided to remove the tyres themselves

Inside the paper features a story about the rising cost of putting a child through the Holy Communion.

According to findings from the Ulster Bank, the average spend has increased by more than a quarter over the past year.

Families now shell out £729 on average for the occasion, up by £160 on 2018.

While families might be feeling the squeeze, the good news for children is there has been an increase in the value of gifts received - with an average take of £345, a £17 increase on 2018.

The front pages of the Daily Mirror and Belfast Telegraph also feature images of tyres being voluntarily removed from the Avoniel Leisure Centre bonfire.

The front of the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story about the singing of a rebel song on the Tyrone GAA bus.

It reports on video which shows members of the team singing the song while a band parade passed their bus, with one individual being heard shouting an offensive remark.

Tyrone GAA manager Mickey Harte apologised for the "unacceptable behaviour" shown in the video.

With the countdown on to the Open Championship, the paper also has a story about a young Northern Ireland golfer who could be the next big thing.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Portrush is gearing up to host The Open Championship later this month

Videos of five-year-old Dundonald boy Noah Adnett driving the ball a huge distance have gone viral on Twitter and Instagram, and drawn praise from social media users.

"My uncle plays golf and when he saw Noah playing in my mum's garden he said that he had a great swing and decided to take him to the driving range for more practice," said his mother Jody Dole.

The News Letter leads with the funeral of victims' campaigner Bea Worton, who died in hospital on Friday at the age of 91 after a short illness.

She was the mother of Kenneth Worton, one of 10 people killed by the IRA at Kingsmills, south Armagh, in 1976.

"It is sad - very sad - that Bea has left this earthly scene of life without finding those two final things for her son's memory Kenneth - truth and justice," Rev Nigel Reid told mourners.

Tuesday's Daily Mirror leads with a story about meat labels not accurately reflecting their product.

Under the headline 'Scandal of Meat Label Lies', the paper says one in five items tested had products not listed on their labels.

Inside, the paper has a story about thousands of teachers in Northern Ireland calling for mandatory autism training.

About one in 30 children in Northern Ireland has the condition, with 78% in mainstream education.