Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Graham Group is one of Northern Ireland's largest construction firms

One of Northern Ireland's largest construction firms has reported a fall in profits.

Pre-tax profits at the Graham Group fell to £8.2m for the year to the end of March, down from £13.1m the previous year. Turnover also decreased by 4% to £735m.

The civil engineering and fit-out firm employs more than 2,100 workers.

The company said it was well placed for 2020, with "strong levels of secured work and a forecast revenue of £875m".

"Our focussed approach to work winning has accounted for our current order book of £1.2bn together with a strong presence in multiple frameworks, which will help maintain the group's healthy balance between public and private work," said executive chairman Michael Graham.