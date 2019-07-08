Image copyright Google Street View Image caption The Diamond in Enniskillen

A man has been arrested following an assault in County Fermanagh.

Police said a 29-year-old has been charged with grievous bodily harm and is due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on 29 July.

The arrest follows an attack in the Diamond area of Enniskillen in the early hours of Sunday.

A 29-year-old man was discovered in an unresponsive state at about 03:30 BST and was taken to South West Acute Hospital.

In a statement the Western Health and Social Care Trust said the man remains in a critical condition.

Enniskillen SDLP councillor Paul Blake said: "He's in a bad and was placed on life support and it's obviously a terrible time for the family.

"This is extremely worrying as Enniskillen, along with Omagh, has a purple flag in recognition of it being a safe space for a night out.

"The Diamond area is extremely well policed and it covered by the town's CCTV. It's where people gather to get taxis home after a night out.

"Hopefully the cameras caught something and I'd urge anyone who saw anything to call the PSNI."