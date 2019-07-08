Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Contractors removed tyres from a bonfire in south Belfast on Sunday morning

A total of 1,800 tyres have been removed from a bonfire in Belfast.

Contractors acting on behalf of Belfast City Council removed the tyres from the site on Lismore Street, off London Road, early on Sunday.

The tyres were removed under police guard and taken from the bonfire and the surrounding site.

The action was ordered by the council after concerns were raised about the potential environmental impact from the smoke of the burning tyres.

Complaints were also made about bonfires in east Belfast, including one at Avoniel Leisure Centre.

A decision was taken to close the facility on Sunday as the entrance of the facility was barricaded by men acting in a "threatening" way towards staff.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A loyalist bonfire is being constructed in the car park at Avoniel Leisure Centre

The bonfire is being built in the leisure centre's car park.

Issues have also been raised about a bonfire close to Connswater Shopping Centre in east Belfast.

It is estimated that there are 80-100 bonfires in Belfast this year, with 35 signed up to an official scheme funded by the city council.

City councillors are currently meeting to discuss what action, if any, should be taken at bonfire sites where complaints have been made.

Tensions have been building ahead of bonfires being lit before the Twelfth of July marches.

Bonfires are lit in some Protestant areas in Northern Ireland on 11 July, the night before Orange Order members commemorate the 1690 Battle of the Boyne with parades across Northern Ireland.