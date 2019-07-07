Image caption The Belfast City Council operation will not dismantle the bonfire

Belfast City Council is taking action to remove tyres from a bonfire in the south of the city.

Contractors, accompanied by police, arrived at the site on London Road, near the Ravenhill Road, at about 07:00 BST on Sunday.

Lismore Street has been cordoned off to allow the council operation to take place.

A council spokeswoman said the action was only being taken to remove tyres, and not to dismantle the bonfire.

Bonfires are lit in Protestant areas on 11 July ahead of the Twelfth of July, a day when thousands of Orangemen commemorate the Battle of the Boyne.