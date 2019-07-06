Northern Ireland

County Antrim: Man dies in Nutts Corner incident

  • 6 July 2019
A man in his 40s has died in an incident on Belfast Road, Nutts Corner, County Antrim.

It is believed the man was working on a lorry at the side of the road when the incident happened on Saturday morning.

Officials from the Health and Safety Executive are investigating his death.

The road remains closed.

