Image copyright Weir family Image caption Dean and Sandra Weir (left and centre), pictured with their daughter Katie, were killed after the crash in 2017

A 14-month jail term handed to a speeding driver who killed a married couple may be referred to the Court of Appeal for being "unduly lenient".

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said it was reviewing "if there is a basis" to refer the sentence given to Charles Hugh Mccartney, 20.

Mccartney was jailed on Thursday for causing the crash that killed Dean and Sandra Weir, both 52, in 2017.

The couple's daughter, Katie Weir, said the sentence was "not justice".

The court heard that Mccartney, of Manse Road, Newtownabbey, lost control of his car while taking a bend in the road at almost 90mph (145km/h).

Ms Weir compared the sentence her parents' killer received to those imposed in the rest of the UK, where a life sentence is available to judges.

Macartney was also sentenced to spend a further 14 months under supervised licence and was banned from driving for five years.