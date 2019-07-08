Image caption The current round of talks to restore power sharing at Stormont has not led to a breakthrough

Legislation that would allow the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) to extend its legal power to delay a fresh NI Assembly election will be debated by MPs later.

The bill would push back the Northern Ireland secretary's obligation to call a poll until 21 October.

The Electoral Commission said it was "very concerned" by the proposed move.

But the NIO said it was a "sensible contingency plan" in the absence of devolution.

On Thursday, the government published the bill which, if approved, would push back the prospect of a Stormont election until 21 October, with the option of a further delay to 13 January 2020.

The provision, originally contained in an act that became law last November, was previously due to expire in March.

But the law gave Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley the ability to order a one-off extension, which ends on 25 August.

The NIO now wants the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation and Exercise of Functions) Bill to be brought through all stages of the House of Commons this week.

Its decision to attempt to fast-track the legislation has drawn criticism from opposition MPs.

Image copyright AFP/ Getty Images Image caption There have been calls for Westminster to legislate for issues like same-sex marriage and abortion in NI, if Stormont does not return

Several amendments have been tabled to the bill, but it will be up to the Commons deputy speakers to decide whether to select any for further stages of debate on Tuesday.

On Sunday, former attorney general Dominic Grieve told the BBC the Bill was a "perfectly legitimate place" to explore ways to block a no-deal Brexit.

"Northern Ireland and Brexit go rather closely together," said Mr Grieve, appearing on BBC Radio 5 Live's Pienaar's Politics programme.

"The chances are, if Brexit goes through - a no-deal Brexit - it is going to be the end of Northern Ireland's union with the United Kingdom, with serious political consequences flowing from it."

Labour MP Conor McGinn, who is originally from south Armagh, has put forward an amendment calling on Parliament to make same-sex marriage legal in Northern Ireland, if an executive has not been restored by 21 October.

His party's frontbench has also tabled several amendments relating to same-sex marriage and abortion law in Northern Ireland, and compensation for victims of historical institutional abuse.

It is not clear if any of them will be selected.

Stalled Stormont talks

The NIO has not responded to the criticism about the bill's fast-tracking - but Mrs Bradley said it was "necessary" for the bill to pass through Parliament before it breaks up for summer on 25 July, to ensure the continuation of public services in the absence of an assembly.

Northern Ireland has been without a devolved power-sharing government for more than two and a half years, after the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin split in a bitter row.

Stormont's political parties have been engaged in a talks process for more than nine weeks now, although they are not nearing an agreement.

There have already been several failed talks processes.