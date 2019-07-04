Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People in Northern Ireland walk an average of 165 miles a year

People in Northern Ireland walk less than half a mile a day, according to new official figures.

On average, people in Northern Ireland make 903 journeys a year, with the bulk - 70% - made by car.

Walking makes up just under a fifth of journeys, with each individual covering 165 miles (265km) a year on foot.

Public transport takes up 5% of total journeys, with other methods, like cycling, covering the rest, Department for Infrastructure figures show.

The Department for Infrastructure's travel survey covers the period from 2016 to 2018 and looks at the mode of travel and distance travelled by each person in Northern Ireland.

The average person in Northern Ireland travelled a total of 5,868 miles (9,443km) each year, with an average journey length of 6.5 miles (10.4km).

Staying put

Overall, there was a very small amount of movement from the previous period between 2013 and 2015.

The number of car journeys taken in Northern Ireland fell by 2%, down from 72%.

The newest figures show a total of 47 public transport journeys were made by each person each year, which is around the same for the 2013-15 period.

Reason for journey

The number one reason given for journeys was for leisure purposes - accounting for just under a third of all trips - and visiting friends, travelling for social activities, and taking holidays.

Image copyright Department for Infrastructure

Commuting was the second most popular reason to travel, accounting for just under a quarter of trips taken.

Shopping and travelling for personal business both accounted for 12% of reasons for trips taken.