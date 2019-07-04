Northern Ireland

Lisburn gun attack: Three charged with attempted murder

  • 4 July 2019
Windows were damaged when several shots were fired at the Lisburn flat
Three men have been charged with attempted murder after shots were fired at a flat in Lisburn, County Antrim.

A man living in the flat on the Ballynahinch Road was shocked but not injured in the attack, which took place shortly before 02:00 BST on Wednesday.

The accused, aged 24, 30 and 31, are also each charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

They are due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The 24-year-old man is facing a further charge of possessing a Class B controlled drug.

The 31-year-old has also been charged with using a motor vehicle without insurance and failing to stop for police.

