Image copyright The Jackson Family Image caption Brooke Jackson was taken to hospital following the crash but later died

A 19-year-old girl has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision on 16 June.

The incident occurred on Bangor's Ballycrochan Road at about 03:30 BST.

Brooke Jackson, who was the driver of the car, was among four teenagers taken to hospital following the incident.

Police confirmed on Thursday that the 19-year-old has died as a result of her injuries.