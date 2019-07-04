Bangor car crash: Brooke Jackson dies
- 4 July 2019
A 19-year-old girl has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision on 16 June.
The incident occurred on Bangor's Ballycrochan Road at about 03:30 BST.
Brooke Jackson, who was the driver of the car, was among four teenagers taken to hospital following the incident.
Police confirmed on Thursday that the 19-year-old has died as a result of her injuries.