Denis Donaldson: Man to be charged with MI5 agent's murder
A man is to be charged with the murder of MI5 agent Denis Donaldson, according to Irish police.
Mr Donaldson, 55, was shot in 2006 at a remote cottage near Glenties in County Donegal, months after being exposed as a spy.
Dissident republican group the Real IRA claimed responsibility for his killing.
Irish police had submitted a "substantial" file on the murder to the director of public prosecutions in the Republic of Ireland two years ago.
News of the decision to charge a man emerged at Mr Donaldson's inquest in Letterkenny, County Donegal.
A police officer told the hearing a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the man to be charged.
The inquest into Mr Donaldson's death has now been adjourned for the 23rd time.
A lawyer, acting for the Garda (Irish police) Commissioner suggested a 12-month adjournment on Wednesday to allow criminal proceedings to progress.