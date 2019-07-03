Image copyright Donaldson family Image caption Denis Donaldson was shot dead in April 2006 months after he was exposed as a Security Service spy

A man is to be charged with the murder of MI5 agent Denis Donaldson, according to Irish police.

Mr Donaldson, 55, was shot in 2006 at a remote cottage near Glenties in County Donegal, months after being exposed as a spy.

Dissident republican group the Real IRA claimed responsibility for his killing.

Irish police had submitted a "substantial" file on the murder to the director of public prosecutions in the Republic of Ireland two years ago.

News of the decision to charge a man emerged at Mr Donaldson's inquest in Letterkenny, County Donegal.

A police officer told the hearing a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the man to be charged.

The inquest into Mr Donaldson's death has now been adjourned for the 23rd time.

A lawyer, acting for the Garda (Irish police) Commissioner suggested a 12-month adjournment on Wednesday to allow criminal proceedings to progress.