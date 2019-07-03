Image copyright family Image caption Lisa Gow died after she was hit by a car on the Ballysillan Road in April 2018

A man who knocked down and killed a mother-of-two after fleeing from police in a stolen car has been sentenced to 11 years for causing her death.

Lisa Gow died after she was hit by a car on the Ballysillan Road in north Belfast in April 2018.

Earlier this month, Martin Nelson Alexander pleaded guilty to death by dangerous driving and five other offences including burglary.

Alexander, of Ardoyne Road, Belfast, was also given a 15-year driving ban.

He appeared before Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old was ordered to serve a further three years on licence when he is released from prison.

As well as admitting death by dangerous driving, Alexander had also pleaded guilty to driving a stolen vehicle which was involved in the crash.

At the time of Ms Gow's death, the Police Ombudsman said a police car had been pursuing a stolen vehicle shortly before she was knocked down.