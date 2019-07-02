Image copyright Getty Images

Two men have been remanded in custody on charges linked to a suspected £16m money laundering operation.

Shi Ming Chen, 48, and Wen Qin Lin, 44, were among 11 people arrested in Belfast on Monday by police investigating activity allegedly linked to Chinese crime gangs.

The pair, both of no fixed address, appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to each face seven charges.

They are accused of possessing and transferring criminal property.

Other charges include conspiracy to conceal, remove and convert criminal cash.

No bail application

It is also claimed they entered an arrangement to acquire criminal property and had a Barclays Bank card in connection with fraud.

The alleged offences were committed between 30 January and 1 July this year.

Speaking through a Chinese interpreter, the two defendants confirmed they understood the charges against them.

Their solicitor told the court there would be no application for bail "purely for the fact that there's no available address".

A prosecution barrister said police would have wider objections to the men being released.

The judge ordered the defendants to appear before the court again by videolink on 30 July.