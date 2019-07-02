Image copyright Facebook Image caption Cora Campbell will spend 16 months in prison for her part in the attack

Three teenagers have been sentenced for what a judge has described as a "truly shocking and barbaric" attack on a girl on a County Down pier.

The girl, who was 16 at the time, was punched 30 times and had her head stamped on in Bangor in April 2018.

On Tuesday at Newtownards Crown Court, Cora Campbell and William Boyd, both 18, with addresses at Hydebank Prison, were sentenced to 32 months.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption The attack in Bangor was filmed and shared widely on social media

They will spend half of that term in prison and the rest on licence.

A third defendant, who is 17 and cannot be named, was told she must carry out 120 hours community service and write a letter of reflection to the victim.

The attack on the girl was filmed on a mobile phone and posted on social media.

As well as punched and stamped on, she he was dragged to a fountain where her head was held under water.