Possible legal action against a Stormont department over the flying of paramilitary flags makes the front of Tuesday's Belfast Telegraph.

On Monday night, councillors in Belfast voted to back a motion calling for action to be taken against the Department for Infrastructure.

Proposed by Sinn Féin, the motion is aimed at forcing the Department to remove flags from property it owns, which includes lampposts.

A fresh debate on the issue was sparked by the reappearance of paramilitary flags in Cantrell Close, a shared housing estate in east Belfast.

The BBC understands that there are no specific plans in place yet as to how, or on what specific grounds, any legal case could be brought.

Inside, the paper has a story about a heroic intervention from an amateur radio enthusiast.

Dungiven couple Esther Harper and her husband Ivan Evans were near the border town of Belcoo, County Fermanagh, when they received a mayday call around lunchtime on Monday.

The pair heard from someone in the Welsh county of Ceredigion who believed they had discovered injured motorists.

Ester contacted 999, with Air Ambulance Wales flying out to the injured party.

The funeral of victims' campaigner Willie Frazer is marked across Tuesday's front pages.

'Hundreds pay their last tribute to Willie Frazer' is the headline on the front of the News Letter.

It notes around 800 people attended the ceremony, including unionist party leaders Arlene Foster, Robin Swann, and Jim Allister.

"Willie Frazer was no Catholic hater," Pastor Barrie Halliday told mourners.

"Willie Frazer only hated the Catholics who pointed guns at him or his family."

A police operation which has seen 11 people arrested in connection with the alleged laundering of almost £16m makes the front of the Daily Mirror.

Inside, the paper carries a story about Jen Banks, who has been battling to secure cystic fiobrosis drug Orkambi for her two-year-old son Lorcan.

Ms Banks said her family was in a "torturous position" and called on the Department of Health to make the drug available.

A spokesperson for the department said it appreciated the "distressing situation" faced by people with cystic fibrosis.

The department added it was not within its powers to "commission alternative drugs which are unlicensed in the UK".

A two-year Police Ombudsman investigation into PSNI officers allegedly operating troll Twitter accounts is set to end with a file being sent to prosecutors, the Irish News reports.

The social media accounts are being investigated for a range of offences.

"PSNI can confirm a referral was received from the Office of the Police Ombudsman and as enquiries into the matter are ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time," a police spokeswoman said.