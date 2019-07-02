Image copyright Reuters/PA

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt will make their pitch to be the next prime minister to Conservative Party members in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

The two challengers for the Tory leadership have been taking part in a series of party events across the UK.

Northern Ireland Conservative members will get a chance to ask questions of both men.

Brexit and the border are expected to dominate proceedings.

Activists are also likely to raise the party's relationship with the DUP and how the candidates view Northern Ireland's place in the UK.

The Conservative Party's 160,000 members will begin voting next week and Theresa May's successor is expected to be announced on 23 July.

Mr Hunt has said he would decide by the end of September whether there is a "realistic chance" of reaching a new Brexit deal with the EU.

He said he would deliver a provisional "no-deal Brexit budget" in early September and then give the EU three weeks.

Mr Johnson has vowed to leave "come what may" by 31 October.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Mr Johnson said it was important to have a "hard deadline" for leaving, adding that previous no-deal preparations had "sagged back down" after exit dates were not met.

The candidates are set to face each other in an ITV debate on 9 July and at an event hosted by the Sun newspaper and talkRADIO on 15 July.