Image caption The alleged assault happened at Tyrella Beach in County Down

A 22-year-old man has died after what police described as a "one-punch incident" at Tyrella Beach in County Down.

Darren O'Neill was admitted to hospital in a critical condition after the incident on Thursday evening.

Police confirmed on Sunday that Mr O'Neill later died.

Detective Ch Insp Darren McCartney said: "I would like to offer my sympathy to the family and friends of Darren at this very sad time."

A post mortem examination is due to take place.

On Saturday, a 21-year-old man was charged with grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear in court in July.

Police have appealed for anyone who was on the beach or in the car park at the time of the incident to contact detectives.