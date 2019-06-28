Image caption The assault happened at Tyrella Beach in County Down

A 22-year-old man is critically ill in hospital after a "one punch" incident at County Down's Tyrella Beach.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after the incident that happened at about 19:30 BST on Thursday.

The injured man suffered a serious head injury.

PSNI Det Ch Insp Darren McCartney said such incidents "have a hugely destructive impact on both victim and perpetrator".

"The consequences can be devastating, completely altering the lives of all concerned," he added.

"I am asking for any witnesses to this incident to get in touch. I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who was on the beach or in the car park yesterday evening."