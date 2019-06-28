Ian Paisley challenges BBC over Maldives 'wrongdoing' evidence
DUP MP Ian Paisley has challenged the BBC to submit evidence over claims a Maldivian government minister paid for a luxury holiday taken by Mr Paisley and his family.
He was speaking for the first time since a BBC Spotlight programme.
The programme alleged the government minister part-paid for the trip.
"If the BBC think I have done anything wrong, all the BBC have to do is to submit evidence to the Parliamentary Commissioner," he said.