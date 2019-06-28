Image copyright PA Image caption Ian Paisley was suspended from Parliament last year for failing to declare two trips to Sri Lanka

DUP MP Ian Paisley has challenged the BBC to submit evidence over claims a Maldivian government minister paid for a luxury holiday taken by Mr Paisley and his family.

He was speaking for the first time since a BBC Spotlight programme.

The programme alleged the government minister part-paid for the trip.

"If the BBC think I have done anything wrong, all the BBC have to do is to submit evidence to the Parliamentary Commissioner," he said.