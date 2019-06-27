Dissident republican investigation: Three men arrested
- 27 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men, aged 37 and 52 have been arrested in Londonderry as part of an ongoing police investigation into violent dissident republican activity.
Police searched the Creggan area and seized a number of items which have been taken away for examination.
Separately, police investigating dissident republican activity arrested a 48-year-old man in Crumlin, County Antrim.
Police said the man was arrested in the Tully Road area on Thursday.