Image caption Nine men and a woman were killed in Ballymurphy in August 1971

The Ballymurphy Inquest has heard the claims of a man who said he was beaten and abused by paratroopers, one of whom boasted he had already shot someone.

Terence Laverty has been excused from giving evidence in person due to ill-health.

As a result, several of his statements over the years were read out in court.

In them, Mr Laverty said he only learned that his brother John had been shot dead, a full two days after he himself was arrested.

Ten people were fatally shot - including six on one day - in the Ballymurphy area in August 1971 after the introduction of internment without trial in Northern Ireland.

Twenty-year-old John Laverty was shot dead, and 43-year-old Joseph Corr fatally wounded, on the upper Whiterock Road on 11 August 1971.

Soldiers from 1 Para had advanced down the road from Black mountain as part of operations following the introduction of Internment.

Terence Laverty's statements said that he was arrested and beaten by soldiers for some hours, at one point being chained to railings alongside another man.

He admitted he had initially made up a story to the authorities about why he was in the area so early in the morning.

He said that was because he had been prepared to join a riot, and along with his brother had tricked their mother into letting them leave the house.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption John Laverty was 20-years-old when he was shot dead

He did not want his parents to know why he had gone out that morning.

He said that in the event he never found a riot to join, and had done nothing wrong when he was arrested.

Terence Laverty was however convicted of rioting and served six months in prison, but that conviction was quashed in 2015, after evidence from a soldier was retracted.

Mr Laverty said he believed the soldier who had boasted of shooting someone was M167.

His statement described the soldier using him as human shield for cover whilst returning fire at a gunman close to a nearby school.

Mr Laverty also said the soldier put the barrel of his self-loading riffle (SLR) to his head and pulled the trigger.

Thinking he was going to die, the statement said, Mr Laverty then realised the soldier had removed the magazine from the weapon before pulling the trigger.

He described later being beaten and abused by military policemen wielding batons, and held at Girdwood Barracks for two days before being charged.