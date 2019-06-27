Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption PSNI and An Garda Síochána (Irish police) officers paraded together during Belfast Pride in 2018

Police officers from Northern Ireland will take part in Dublin's Pride parade on Saturday for the first time.

They will parade in uniform along with Gardaí (Irish police) and will be joined by Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) staff.

Last year, PSNI officers paraded in uniform for the first time at Belfast Pride.

The PSNI said the decision to take part came after an invitation from Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

"Over the last few years, officers from An Garda Síochána have participated with us as part of Belfast Pride," said Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin.

He added that the event was "an opportunity to continue to support, and build upon our relationship with, the LGBTQ community and our colleagues in An Garda Síochána".