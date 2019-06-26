Image copyright Getty Images

The children of some ex-paramilitary prisoners are being discriminated against after two had difficulties trying to visit the US, Sinn Féin's Niall Ó Donnghaile has said.

Belfast man Jim Donnelly claimed his background had led to his teenage son having travel authorisation rejected.

Mr Donnelly was released under the Good Friday peace agreement 21 years ago.

A US Consulate spokesman said the Department of State does not comment on individual visa cases.

He added: "We remain committed to facilitate valid travel for individuals, including business, tourism and for programs that build community ties.

"We remind applicants who intend to travel to ensure that they have an Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) or valid visa well in advance of travel."

The ESTA is an online form that citizens of 38 countries can use to waive their need for a full US visa, allowing them to stay in the country for 90 days or fewer.

Visitors can also apply for a visa if they are not suitable for the ESTA.

'It politicises young people'

Mr Donnelly told the BBC's Talkback programme his 15-year-old son was "extremely disappointed" when his ESTA application was rejected.

He said the family believes his son's application was unsuccessful because of Mr Donnelly's conviction.

Mr Donnelly said he believes it was "unfair", adding: "I was in prison before he was born."

"A 15 year old who happens to have a father who was involved in a conflict 22 years ago - is that fair?" he asked.

"That's something I had to deal with as a parent and it politicises young people when they then begin to ask: 'Why was I rejected?'

"I took a conscious decision in the past not to politicise my children and to let them find their own way in life."

Image caption Carál Ní Chuilín claims her son was asked questions about her by US officials

He said he believed it was against the principles of the Good Friday Agreement, which was signed in 1998 and led to the end of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

"The fact remains my son has been denied over something that happened before he was born," he added.

'Barred after checking in'

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín, who spent four years in jail, said her youngest son also had issues entering the US when he was 18.

She said he had been successful in the ESTA process but he then "got to check-in and was told he was barred".

Her son went to US Consulate and was asked questions about his mother, she alleged.

"It's not just the next generation, it's the generation after that," she said.

"The children of political ex-prisoners or even their relations are facing discrimination."

Her party colleague Mr Ó Donnghaile said he had written to the chair of the Good Friday Agreement Implementation Committee about the issue.

He asked the committee to engage with the US Embassy about "the children and grandchildren of former political prisoners here being barred from travel into America".

"A 'post-conflict' society should mean precisely that," he said.