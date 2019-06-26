Image caption An inquest is examining the deaths of 10 people killed in shootings at Ballymurphy in August 1971

A military witness has failed to appear before an inquest into the deaths of 10 people in west Belfast in August 1971.

The soldier, referred to as M171, was subpoenaed to appear on Wednesday at the Ballymurphy inquest.

He was due to give evidence about the deaths of Joseph Corr and John Laverty on the Upper Whiterock Road.

A barrister told the court that since the subpoena was issued, the soldier had not contacted the Coroner's Service.

Ten people were fatally shot - including six on one day - in the Ballymurphy area in August 1971 after the introduction of internment without trial in Northern Ireland.

The barrister told the court that the witness had not contacted the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and confirmed that the witness had not presented himself at court on Wednesday morning.

It was further explained that the MoD had made further fruitless attempts to contact M171.

The coroner indicated she would keep the situation under review throughout the day with a view to "next steps" or enforcement.

Previously, another former soldier failed to appear at the inquest.